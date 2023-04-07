TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a result of four trucks hitting the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway in the past few months, the State Department of Transportation has a team of engineers reviewing what options it has to further prevent the persistent problem.

In a rare interview about the topic, the DOT Regional Director, Dave Smith, offered an in-depth update on what changes are being considered, what’s to blame and why some common suggestions have already been rejected.

