Newsmakers: Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate University Hospital Infectious Disease Division

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest is Dr. Stephen Thomas, chief of the Infectious Disease Division, Upstate University Hospital.   Dr. Thomas discusses the effectiveness of daily diagnostic testing data for monitoring the Covid-19 pandemic.   He also talks about the status of vaccines now in development, the likelihood of a second wave of infections this fall, and what school leaders, college and universities need to consider before a hoped-for return to in-person, on-campus classes later this summer.  

