NEWSMAKERS: Drug take-back day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. The U.S. Justice Department, DEA, local pharmacies, community agencies, and local law enforcement teaming up to offer safe disposal of prescription and over the counter medications.

With the opioid epidemic surging, this annual take back day is considered a key element in the battle against addiction and the abuse of prescription painkillers and other medications.

The guests are Antoinette Bacon, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Zon of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Anita Seefried-Brown Project Director for Alliance for Better Communities in Watertown.