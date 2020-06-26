Newsmakers: Education expert Lee Adler talks possible return to classrooms in the fall

School districts across Central New York are mapping plans for the return of classroom instruction this September. This week, Dan talks with Lee Adler, an expert on education and academic union issues at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Adler warns that without widespread reliable testing and other rigorous protocols, public schools could be one of the most dangerous breeding grounds for COVID-19.  He discusses what needs to be in place for a safe return to in-person instruction. 

