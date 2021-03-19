Newsmakers: Family & attorney Joe Fahey speak on Katy Hawelka’s murder and her killer’s 7th parole hearing

(WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings is joined by attorney Joe Fahey and the family of Katy Hawelka, the student who was brutally murdered at Clarkson University in 1986.

Following a guilty plea of 2nd-degree murder in August 1987, he will have his 7th appearance before the NYS parole board in April 2021. If you’d like to

Katy’s sisters and brother talk about the anguish of preparing victim impact statements for parole hearings every two years and Fahey discusses the pros and cons of several parole reform bills that are pending in Albany.

This is part 1 of a 2-part Newsmakers. Part 2 will air Friday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 9 and on LocalSYR.com.

The family of Katy Hawelka has a Facebook group that asks for your support to keep convicted murderer Brian M. McCarthy behind bars.

To oppose release for parole, letters of support can be emailed by clicking the link below. Please input your personal information as well as the inmate’s DIN number along with his first and last name. This information is required in order for your letter to be submitted.

DIN #: 87D0088

Last name: McCarthy

First name: Brian

Subject of your email: Deny Parole to Inmate 87D0088

The context of your email should be typed in the “Comments” box.

https://doccs.ny.gov/form/letters-in-support-or-opposition

You can also sign the petition to keep McCarthy behind bars by clicking here.

In January, Dan spoke to the author of a new book that profiles this case. Click here to view that program.