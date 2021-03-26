Newsmakers: Family of Katy Hawelka, student killed on Clarkson campus in 1986, discusses parole process to keep her killer locked up

(WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Dan Cummings continues his conversation with the family of Katy Hawelka, a young woman who was sexually assaulted and murdered on the Clarkson University campus in 1986.

Her killer, Brian McCarthy faces his 7th parole hearing in April 2021. He’s continued to lie about the crime and show no remorse, and yet, every two years the Hawelka family must testify to parole boards hoping they’ll keep him locked up.

In this interview, Katy’s siblings talk about the parole process and the family’s attorney evaluates parole reform being proposed in Albany.

