ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news on the topic of Coronavirus for one family, as they greeted a relative who finally beat the Coronavirus and its aftereffects tearing apart his body. The end of a long uphill battle.

At one point he only had a 3% chance of surviving, but after an eight-month battle with the Coronavirus and its side effects, Frank Marti-Jerez is coming home with his family.