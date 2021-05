SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s show, Dan spends a couple of segments talking with Deputy Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens and Common Council President Helen Hudson. They discuss the city’s response to recent homicides of young teens in the city.

The third segment is an interview with Jack Baraczek, of the Auburn Knights of Columbus on the Memorial Day weekend “Healing Fields” and the plans for a third Operation Enduring Gratitude trip to Washington next May for Cayuga County veterans.