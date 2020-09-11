Newsmakers: Ithaca College professor Dr. Christopher House on the Black Lives Matter movement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Black Lives Matter movement gained new momentum this month with revelations about police involvement in the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester. Dan’s guest is Dr. Christopher House, associate professor of Communication Studies and affiliate faculty in Culture and Communication at Ithaca College. He’s also pastor of Christian Community Church in Ithaca. Dr. House is a native of Rochester and was in the city during recent protests, and continues to work with local pastors responding to the crisis. He discusses the relationship between Black pentecostal rhetoric and social action and the media’s current coverage of the issues surrounding race in America.
