Newsmakers: Jennifer Sanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Central New York continues to be a hotspot for Lyme Disease and other tick-borne illnesses. As more people start to move outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand new CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance is warning that deer ticks are abundant this spring. The lone star tick, which can transmit several other diseases, has also made its first appearance in our region. Dan's guests are Doctors Kristopher Paolino and Saravanan Thangamani from Upstate University Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit and Royale Scuderi, Executive Director of the CNY Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Alliance.