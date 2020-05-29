Newsmakers: Jennifer Sanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers Dan’s guest is Jennifer Sanders, who this week concluded an award-winning 8-year career as an anchor/reporter with NewsChannel 9. Before leaving for her new TV anchor/reporting position at the Nexstar station in Austin, Texas, Jennifer reflects on her solutions-based “Victory Over Violence” series, the documentaries she produced for NewsChannel 9, and the key issues that she’s identified for Syracuse and Central New York moving forward.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App