Newsmakers: John Tumino – Founder of outreach programs helping the homeless and the Gael of the Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For nine years now, a Syracuse man and his wife have been building relationships with men and women who call the streets of Syracuse their home.

Dan’s guest this week is John Tumino, who founded “In my Father’s Kitchen,” a faith-based outreach to the homeless providing food, clothing and other basics including access to safe housing and mental health care.

Tumino is now being honored by the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade as this year’s “Gael of the Year.”

He talks about the outreach and his other, newer program, “Hire Ground,” which offers panhandlers day labor, and a path to part and full-time employment.

