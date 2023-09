SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College is now competing in Division I college athletics as a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC). The college is also now buying houses surrounding the campus to convert into student housing.

This week on Newsmakers, Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura stopped in to talk with Andrew Donovan about these important developments.

Click on the player above to watch the entire Newsmakers episode.