Newsmakers: Linda LeMura, President of Le Moyne College

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest is Linda LeMura, President of Le Moyne College. She talks about planning for the college’s future in the midst of COVID-19. In a letter to faculty, staff, and administrators this week, LeMura outlined the severe financial impact the pandemic has already had on Le Moyne and the steps the college has taken to limit that impact.

