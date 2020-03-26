Newsmakers: Upstate University Hospital doctors talk coronavirus, impact on the health care system

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, NewsChannel 9 anchor Dan Cummings sits down with the Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stephen Thomas and CEO Dr. Robert Corona of Upstate University Hospital.
The trio will go back to the basics and discuss what the coronavirus is, and the symptoms someone could exhibit if they contract the virus. On Newsmakers, they will also talk about the impact the virus is having on the local health care system and how prepared Upstate is to handle the virus.
Click on the player above to watch the full one hour show.
