Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Newsmakers: Local educators react to rest of academic year being cancelled

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered that all schools statewide remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Joining Dan to talk about how schools are planning for the eventual return to classroom learning are Liverpool Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mark Potter, and East Syracuse-Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.  

