NEWSMAKERS: Loretto CEO pens second book while leading CNY’s largest long-term care facility through a pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The guest for this week’s Newsmakers is Loretto’s CEO Dr. Kim Townsend. She has just published her second book, “Lessons in Lifecircle Leadership”.

Townsend focuses on the concept of “pragmatic altruism“, doing good that’s a win-win for you and others.

She also talks about her experience writing this book while leading Central New York’s largest long-term care facility through an unprecedented pandemic.

