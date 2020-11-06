Newsmakers: Loretto’s Memory Life Community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –On Newsmakers this week, Dan Cummings is joined by Loretto’s president and CEO, Dr. Kimberly Townsend, and Loretto’s VP of Housing at The Nottingham, Jennifer Ingerson. They will discuss Loretto’s new Memory Life Community, the first of its kind in New York State, to support memory care services.
