Newsmakers: Lt. Governor and local legislators focus on State of the State Address

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The same week Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address to the New York State Senate and Assembly, her right-hand-man, Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin joins Andrew Donovan’s inaugural edition of Newsmakers.

Benjamin shared his highlights of the plan Governor Hochul outlined, focusing on raises for nurses and discussing how much should be done to improve New York’s controversial bail reform laws.

Newsmakers also includes interviews with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, and State Senator John Mannion, a Democrat. Both local legislators discuss if the Governor’s plan aligns with theirs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area