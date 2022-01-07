Newsmakers: Lt. Governor and local legislators focus on State of the State Address

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The same week Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address to the New York State Senate and Assembly, her right-hand-man, Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin joins Andrew Donovan’s inaugural edition of Newsmakers.

Benjamin shared his highlights of the plan Governor Hochul outlined, focusing on raises for nurses and discussing how much should be done to improve New York’s controversial bail reform laws.

Newsmakers also includes interviews with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, and State Senator John Mannion, a Democrat. Both local legislators discuss if the Governor’s plan aligns with theirs.

