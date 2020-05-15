Newsmakers: Lyme Disease

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- This week on Newsmakers, the guest is Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. He discusses the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential for a regional, partial reopening of economic activity if current trends in infection rates and hospitalization continue to show improvement. McMahon discusses the outline of a regional reopening plan to be forwarded to Governor Andrew Cuomo next week. He also talks about the continued need for social distancing, staying at home as much as possible, and the need for another federal stimulus funding bill to help local governments survive the pandemic's economic fallout.