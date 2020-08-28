Newsmakers: Making the case for and against four more years of President Trump

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Trump this week accepted the Republican nomination for a second term. On this week’s program, we hear an extended excerpt from Mr. Trump’s acceptance speech and we also feature extended excerpts of Andrew Donovan’s interview with former Syracuse Republican congressman Jim Walsh. This week Walsh joined a group of 27 former Republican members of Congress who announced their support for Democrat Joe Biden.
