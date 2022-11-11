SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan talks with two candidates who won their elections.

Republican Marc Molinaro, now congressman-elect, will represent New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

Melinda McGunningle, who will leave her job as a chief assistant district attorney for Onondaga County DA Bill Fitzpatrick, will become the first woman to serve as an Ononadga County Court Judge.

McGunnigle will first be assigned to another county in the region, to avoid conflicts with cases she’s already helped prosecute.