Newsmakers: Michael Greene, Syracuse councilor

Syracuse Democratic Committee members are voting right now, deciding who will have the party’s designation to run for Mayor this year. On February 17, those votes will be counted and one of two common councilors will have the party’s support to challenge Mayor Ben Walsh. This week, Dan talks with councilor Michael Greene on his bid to be the Democratic nominee.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App