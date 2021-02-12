Newsmakers: Michael Greene, Syracuse councilor

Newsmakers
Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse Democratic Committee members are voting right now, deciding who will have the party’s designation to run for Mayor this year. On February 17, those votes will be counted and one of two common councilors will have the party’s support to challenge Mayor Ben Walsh. This week, Dan talks with councilor Michael Greene on his bid to be the Democratic nominee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected