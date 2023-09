SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Newsmakers went on the road to Onondaga Community College to get more insight into our community colleges like OCC will aid in training the workforce needed for the Micron MegaFab in Clay.

Newsmakers host Andrew Donovan led a panel discussion on September 18 that was part of a symposium hosted by OCC that dealt with the impact Micron’s investment in Central New York is and how the workforce would be trained.

