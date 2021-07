SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are a Syracuse University lacrosse fan this show is for you.

Dan goes over statements from outgoing Syracuse University men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, incoming coach Gary Gait and incoming SU women’s lacrosse coach Kayla Treanor.

Extended excerpts from news conferences earlier this year as SU transitions from one era of lacrosse to the next.