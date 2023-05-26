BOISE, I.D. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s edition of Newsmakers features reporting from Micron’s Corporate Headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

NewsChannel 9 was granted rare access inside the company’s clean rooms, where the next generation of semiconductors are being developed.

This week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh were in Boise to learn how to prepare Central New York for similar progress.

During the trip, NewsChannel 9 conducted extensive interviews with Micron executives, including Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion, Scott Gatzmeier and Chief People Officer April Arnzen.

Plus, meet the Central New York native who moved to Boise and works at Micron Headquarters.