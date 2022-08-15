(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse.

The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help, and the impacts of poverty on children.

Madison discusses the inspiration behind the special, the community members fighting the issue, and what’s causing this issue in Upstate New York.

If you or someone you know is living in poverty, or you want to help those in need, check out our designated list of resources.