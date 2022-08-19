SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to run for the 22nd Congressional District seat debated on NewsChannel 9. But the Republicans did not.

Republican candidate Steve Wells declined NewsChannel 9’s invitation, along with similar requests from The Post-Standard and a Utica radio station WUTQ.

Without the chance to debate, opposing candidate Brandon Williams made his case to voters in this week’s edition of Newsmakers.

Williams talks about the debate controversy, energy, abortion and other topics.

Wells also declined an invitation to appear individually on Newsmakers.