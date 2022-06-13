SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney is leading the charge to make sure police and schools are working together to prevent mass shootings.

Last week, the DA hosted a meeting of law enforcement in his office to review procedures and go over changes to the Extreme Risk Protection Order since the Buffalo mass shooting.

In 2018, following the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, the DA hosted a larger meeting that included school leaders. Many of that task force’s recommendations are still in place.