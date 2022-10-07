SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined Newsmakers to talk about his work in bringing computer chip maker Micron to the Town of Clay.

This week, McMahon was joined by Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in making the formal announcement.

Micron plans to build for “fabs,” or chip-making factories, to build a campus and fill vacant land of the White Pine Commerce Park off Caughdenoy Road in the Town of Clay.

The impacts of Micron’s decision are vast and could impact every aspect of life in Central New York including education and training, workforce development, home construction, property values, wastewater treatment and transportation systems.

McMahon sits down to discuss it all.