Newsmakers: Part 2 with lawyer and author Ed Menkin talking about his career and latest book

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan Cummings’ guest, Ed Menkin talks about more stories in his new book: a purse-snatching case that went to trial; a personal injury trial; defending one of the first defendants to be accused in the controversial “Weed and Seed” federal drug enforcement program; and the case that gave the book it’s title: One Through the Heart, about a teenager’s claim of self-defense in the shooting death of another teen in downtown Syracuse.
