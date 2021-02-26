Newsmakers: Police reform in New York

This week’s show will focus on police reform, in the wake of this week’s grand jury decision not to indict any Rochester police officers in the death of Daniel Prude.

Law enforcement agencies statewide are facing an April 1 deadline to submit reform plans to Governor Cuomo’s office.

Newsmakers will feature the entire, unedited remarks from state attorney general Letitia James on the need for a much greater emphasis on mental health issues that often require a police response.

In an interview with Jeff Kulikowsky, Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick stresses the same theme as he outlines his plan for unarmed, “community solutions” officers trained to deal specifically with people in mental health crisis.