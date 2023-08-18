SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New research conducted by the governments of the United States and Canada show the Port of Oswego’s enormous impact on the Central New York economy.

Because of the port’s existence, more than $500 million in economic activity has been brought to Oswego, Oswego County and beyond, resulting in 2,229 jobs total and more than 1,000 direct jobs.

The executive director credits a focus to grow over the last five years, including the addition of a grain transport operation.

Port Director and CEO Bill Scriber joins NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to discuss the research results and what’s planned for the future.

