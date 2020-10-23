Newsmakers: Professor and author Michael Streissguth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is Le Moyne College professor and author Michael Streissguth, who has just published his latest book about Syracuse, “City on the Edge: Hard Choices in the American Rust Belt.” Streissguth explores why people choose to stay in a struggling city through the lives of five people who call Syracuse home.
