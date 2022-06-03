SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday, the State Department of Transportation published the “Record of Decision,” a formal step putting in writing the plan to replace the I-81 viaduct in Downtown Syracuse.

The decision promotes what had been the DOT’s “preferred alternative,” taking the elevated highway down and replacing it with an enhanced grid of city streets.

On this edition of Newsmakers, DOT Regional Director David Smith and I-81 Project Director Mark Frechette answer questions about the possible lawsuits against the plan, what suburban opponents like the Town of Salina should know, misconceptions about the project, what construction will be like for drivers and what changes will be made to I-690.