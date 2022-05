SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan met with Dr. Indu Gupta at the Onondaga County Civic Center to discuss her latest announcement: her departure as the Onondaga County Health Commissioner.

She’s worked in the position for over 7 years and guided the county through the toughest parts of the worst pandemic in a century.

Dr. Indu Gupta talks about why she’s leaving, where she’s going, and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.