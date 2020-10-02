Newsmakers: Rev. H. Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest this week on Newsmakers is Rev. H. Bernard Alex, Bishop and Senior Pastor of the Victory Temple Fellowship Church on East Willow Street in Syracuse. Rev. Alex talks about how local churches respond to community needs during the pandemic; the response of the Black/Urban Church to social justice issues including police reform; white privilege and institutional racism in the religious community of CNY; and how this year’s surging Black Lives Matter protests have spurred political action, voter registration, and potential impact in next month’s elections.
