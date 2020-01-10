Newsmakers: Rob Simpson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- In this week's edition of Newsmakers with Dan Cummings, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh discusses the recent shooting at Destiny USA and the ongoing talks with mall management and the Syracuse Police Department about the possibility of a permanent police substation inside the mall. The mayor also talks about police-community relations; the new tentative contract with the Police Benevolent Association; and the status of several high-tech projects connected with the Syracuse Surge, including prospects for the new STEAM high school on the site of the old Central Tech building on the south end of downtown.