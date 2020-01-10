Newsmakers: Rob Simpson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week on Newsmakers, Dan Cummings’ guest is Rob Simpson, President of CenterState CEO, the Syracuse region’s economic development and business leadership organization. Simpson discusses the significance of this week’s decision by Governor Cuomo to support the funding of a new “STEAM” high school in Syracuse’s old Central Tech building. He says the school and associated worker training center is sorely needed to help area employers meet their labor demands and fill the jobs of the future.
