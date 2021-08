NEWSMAKERS (WSYR-TV) — Three representatives from the group “Save 81” discuss their call for the public comment period on the I-81 project to be extended to allow for consideration of a new alternative, The Community Grid plus the Syracuse Skyway.

The guests are former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler, President Anne Marie Taliercio of UNITEHERE Local 150 AFL-CIO, and Carmen Emmi, Jr., of Emmi Commerce Park Development/Prima Terra Properties.