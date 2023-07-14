SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey joined host Andrew Donovan with an update on what’s new this year at the New York State Fair.
You can watch the entire 20+ minute show in the video player above.
by: Clare Normoyle
Posted:
Updated:
by: Clare Normoyle
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey joined host Andrew Donovan with an update on what’s new this year at the New York State Fair.
You can watch the entire 20+ minute show in the video player above.