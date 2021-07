SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today on Newsmakers, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg does a sit-down interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan during his Syracuse appearance this week on the future of Interstate 81 in Syracuse.

The program also features extended excerpts from the Syracuse news conference with Buttigieg and Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristin Gillibrand.