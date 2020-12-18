Newsmakers: Sit down with Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s Newsmakers, Dan’s quarterly interview with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Among this week’s topics: COVID-19 as it relates to business grants, testing of essential city staff, SPD enforcement role for citations, outdoor dining, and debt reduction for families. Other issues include police reform, Smart Cities designation, winter readiness, his upcoming State of the City address, his 2021 re-election plans, and the projected timeframe for removal of the Columbus statue and renaming of the circle given continued pushback from the monument group.