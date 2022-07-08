SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In late August, the New York State Fair will open under new management.

NewsChannel 9 was first to report in May 2022 that Troy Waffner was leaving the job of Fair Director to be replaced by Assistant DOT Commissioner Sean Hennessey.

Hennessey, a Queens native who moved to Watertown for college, has worked in state government for many years and helped run the local Irish Festival.

On this week’s Newsmakers, Hennessey talks about transitioning into the role of Fair Director, what his vision is for the Fair and some of his Fair favorites.