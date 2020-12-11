Newsmakers: State Senator-Elect John Mannion discusses 2020 election cycle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s Newsmakers, Dan’s guest is State Senator-Elect John Mannion (D-50th District). He’s the first Democrat in more than 50 years to occupy the seat. Mannion discusses the 2020 election cycle and the absentee ballot canvassing process that led to his victory, the pandemic and its impact on schools and local governments, and his personal legislative priorities for his first term in Albany.