Newsmakers: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New test results released this week show American teenagers have made no progress on reading in nearly two decades. The testing agency says about 20% of all 15-year-olds don’t have the reading skills that should be mastered by the age of ten.

In a separate report, Forbes Magazine says many elementary school teachers have never been trained in how to teach systematic phonics, which is considered essential for a young child to learn how to read.