Newsmakers: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dan’s guest this week in Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. A wide variety of topics are discussed ranging from the coronavirus pandemic impact on the city, as well as the prospect of opening city schools in the fall. Additional topics include police reform, the increase in gun violence in the city, and the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle.

