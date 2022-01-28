Newsmakers: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh discusses vision for second term and State of the City plans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After being decidedly re-elected last November and being sworn in for a second term on New Year’s Eve, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is off and running with a vision for 2020.

Thursday, January 20, he delivered his State of the City address at JMA Wireless, the new 5G manufacturing facility going up on Syracuse’s South Side.

Mayor Walsh discusses the new Mayor’s Office to Prevent Gun Violence, crime in the city, his stance on the controversial bail reform, the technology and housing campus planned for the old Syracuse Developmental Center, and his recently added facial hair.