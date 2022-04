SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s wanted the job for years, but seemingly overnight, Joe Cecile became the Chief of Police for the City of Syracuse.

Cecile replaced Chief Kenton Buckner who resigned the same day he announced he would not take the same job in Olympia, Washington, where he was a preferred finalist.

In the discussion, Cecile takes questions on the job transition, crime in Syracuse, the 8-year-old caught stealing and the crazy motorcycle drivers misbehaving on the streets of Syracuse.