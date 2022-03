SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade was one of the first events to fall when the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of public gatherings.

The hiatus has lasted two long years, but now the Parade is back for its 40th anniversary.

On this week’s Newsmakers, guest host Tim Fox talks with the grand marshals, columnist Sean Kirst and photographer John Francis McCarthy.

He also speaks with the Gael of the Year, the founder of “In My Father’s Kitchen,” John Tumino.