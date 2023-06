SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has a new flag to fly high over its skyline.

The Syracuse Common Council formally adopted the new design after a years-long process and formal vote of citizens.

The winning designer is Eric Hart.

The designer of the flag and Common Councilor Michael Green talked to Andrew Donovan on this week’s Newsmakers.

