SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the creation of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence back in January 2022.

Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, a senior pastor at Well of Hope Church, was appointed by Walsh on April 1 as the office head. Johnson-Kinsey is also the executive director of Transforming Lives & Community, a participant of the Syracuse Cure Violence, and was the dean of students at Syracuse Academy of Science.

Johnson-Kinsey just completed his first few days in the office and sat down for an interview on Newsmakers to discuss his experiences, strengths, and visions for the office.